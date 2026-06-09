UC Berkeley to host 2026 College Horizons Summer Program

UC Berkeley will welcome the nationally recognized College Horizons program to campus this summer, bringing more than 120 students from federally recognized tribes from across the country together for an immersive college access experience focused on admissions, financial aid, and academic opportunity.

From June 26 through July 1, 2026, Berkeley will serve as one of two host sites for College Horizons, welcoming high school sophomores and juniors who are enrolled members of federally recognized tribes. The five-day pre-college program supports students through intensive workshops, mentorship, and direct engagement with admissions representatives from more than 60 colleges and universities, helping participants build confidence and prepare for the college application and financial aid process.

For many students, the program is both academically rigorous and personally transformative. “I want others to know that College Horizons is there to help you make the future you want and the future you deserve,” said T. Moore (Hoopa Valley Tribe), a College Horizons ’25 participant. “They help you get into college and bring the right people to make that happen. It’s a hard working program so if you are willing to work hard for your community I would highly recommend this program.”

For Phenocia Bauerle, Director of Native American Student Development and the Native Community Center and Director of Organizational Transformation for the Native American Thriving Initiatives, hosting College Horizons is an opportunity to showcase both Berkeley's academic excellence and its Native community.

“Bringing College Horizons to UC Berkeley is the next step in building visibility nationally that not only is Berkeley an exceptional educational institution, but there is a vibrant and established community of Native American students, faculty and staff that is a valued and essential part of the broader campus community,” Bauerle said. “We hope that College Horizons participants will see that they are able to bring their whole selves to a university and find pathways that allow them to thrive both as students and tribal members.”

The UC Berkeley program represents an important opportunity to strengthen pathways for Native students while underscoring the university’s ongoing commitment to equity, inclusion, and educational access. The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is hosting the program after years of work to strengthen pathways for Native students and help them see a UC Berkeley education as a possibility. Currently, UC Berkeley is the only campus within the UC system to participate in College Horizons.

"As an institution that seeks to engage the best and brightest students in the nation, it's an honor to work with College Horizons to engage some of the most dynamic native youth in the country, shared Dr. Femi Ogundele, Associate Vice Chancellor and Dean of Enrollment Management and Undergraduate Admissions. “At OUA, we continue to be in awe of the strength and depth of Native applicants and have a great appreciation for the vibrancy they bring to our campus. For all of the campus colleagues who continue to support and advocate for Native youth, we thank you for reminding us of the need to really serve all and we take great pride in being the first public on the west coast to host this program."

More information about College Horizons is available at the organization’s official website.