Dr. Gina Ann Garcia appointed inaugural faculty director of Latinx Thriving Initiatives at UC Berkeley

Dr. Gina Ann Garcia, a renowned scholar in the field of higher education, has taken on the role of the inaugural faculty director of Berkeley's Latinx Thriving Initiatives as of July 1, 2024, in conjunction with her continued role of faculty at Berkeley’s School of Education

“This appointment is a significant step for UC Berkeley, highlighting the university's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that supports the success of Latinx students, faculty, and staff,” shared Fabrizio Mejia, Acting Vice Chancellor for Equity and Inclusion. “Dr. Garcia's work has consistently focused on operationalizing equity and justice in higher education, particularly in the context of Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs).”

About Dr. Gina Ann Garcia

Dr. Garcia's academic journey began at California State University, Northridge, where she experienced the transformative power of a supportive educational environment for students of color. Her experiences at Northridge shaped her career and research focus, leading to her work on the organizational identity of HSIs and their role in serving minoritized populations. Her influential books, including Becoming Hispanic-Serving Institutions: Opportunities for Colleges & Universities and Transforming Hispanic-Serving Institutions for Equity and Justice, provide deep insights into how institutions can better serve minoritized populations. As the editor of Hispanic-Serving Institutions in Practice: Defining “Servingness” at HSIs and co-author of the workbook Transforming HSIs for Equity and Justice: A Practitioner’s Workbook, Garcia’s work offers practical guidance and frameworks for organizational change.

Before joining UC Berkeley, Dr. Garcia was an associate professor in the Department of Educational Foundations, Organizations, and Policy at the University of Pittsburgh. Her return to California as a full professor at Berkeley's School of Education in 2023 marked a homecoming, allowing her to conduct research in a state with a substantial Latinx population and numerous HSIs.

She is also renowned for her contributions beyond academia through her podcast and publications. She hosts the popular podcast ¿Qué pasa, HSIs?, where she explores the experiences and challenges of Hispanic Serving Institutions and engages in meaningful conversations about the future of higher education.

Expanding Berkeley's Impact

Dr. Garcia's appointment as Faculty Director of the Latinx Thriving Initiatives will significantly enhance the visibility and support for the Latinx community at UC Berkeley. Her research will guide the development of strategies to address university policies, pedagogy, and practices to ensure we are effectively supporting the success of our diverse student body.

“Dr. Garcia brings a wealth of practical experience in transforming educational institutions. Her visionary leadership, scholarly expertise, and experience are invaluable to UC Berkeley,” said Dean Michelle D. Young of Berkeley's School of Education, noting that Dr. Garcia's depth and unique insights permeate her efforts to create inclusive educational environments that empower all students. "HSIs across the United States are already feeling the ripple effects of her research and scholarship. I am confident that under her guidance, UC Berkeley will see rapid and significant progress in how we support Latinx students, faculty, and staff.”

At Berkeley, she aims to advance the university's efforts toward becoming not just an HSI but an Hispanic Serving Research Institution (HSRI) and ensuring that it provides meaningful support for Latinx and other minoritized communities. She has already started this work by collaborating and partnering with faculty, university stakeholders and staff at UC Berkeley and systemwide.

The Berkeley community eagerly anticipates the positive changes and innovations that Dr. Garcia will bring in her new role in collaboration with Director of Latinx Thriving Initiatives Liliana Iglesias. Her expertise, passion, and commitment to equity and justice will undoubtedly strengthen the university's mission to create a more inclusive and supportive campus environment.

“I am excited to work with Dr. Gina Garcia on the Latinx Thriving Initiatives as we expect to significantly enhance the visibility and support for the Latinx students at UC Berkeley,” shared Iglesias. “Dr. Garcia will be engaging with Faculty and leading Participatory Action Research with her graduate and undergraduate students as we aim to become an HSRI. At the UC level, she will be collaborating with faculty across UC campuses to collect and analyze data on the state of the UC system, identifying research projects for UC to become one of the top HSRI’s in the country. I’m grateful and thrilled to partner and lead this important and transformative work with Dr. Garcia in the coming years.”

For more information and to learn about the upcoming initiatives under Dr. Garcia's leadership, visit the Berkeley's Latinx Thriving Initiatives website.